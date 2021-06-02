STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Tauktae: Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 20 lakh each to kin of 21 missing fishermen

Separately, the Coast Guard and other agencies were involved in search operations to locate the missing fishermen after Stalin took it up with the Centre, an official release here said.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin appeals public to mask up properly to curb the spread of virus at a press conference held in Tiruchy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who went missing during cyclone Tauktae last month, the state government said on Wednesday.

Separately, the Coast Guard and other agencies were involved in search operations to locate the missing fishermen after Stalin took it up with the Centre, an official release here said.

As many as nine fishermen who set sail from Nagapattinam have gone missing after their boat capsized near Lakshadweep while 12 others from Kanyakumari also are missing.

The latter were part of a fishing team that set sail from Beypore in Kerala, the release said, adding the 21 missing persons could not be traced even after over 15 days of search operations.

"Therefore, considering the humble background of the 21 fishermen's families, Chief Minister Stalin has directed a relief of Rs 20 lakh each to their kin," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu TN fishermen Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp