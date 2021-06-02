Families urge govt to trace 12 missing fishermen

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Families of 12 Kanniyakumari fishermen, who ventured into the sea on May 5, urged the State and Central governments to trace the missing fishermen in international waters. With no information about their loved ones, these families urged the officials to expedite the tracing process.

The 12 fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, along with four fishermen from West Bengal, had gone for fishing on a boat – Ajimersha – from Beyppur fishing harbour at Kozhicode in Kerala. They were supposed to have returned by May 20 but so far, they have not returned and there is no information about them.

One Bazil Rani of Colachel said that her husband Mahendran was on the boat. Three more family members – his three brothers – were also on the boat. They were supposed to return within 12 to 15 days, she added.

Wife of Arockiarabi from Colachel, Prateema, said that her husband and her pregnant sister’s husband were on the boat. Her husband sent her a voice message on May 6 saying that the signal was weak. That was the last she heard from him. Maria Glory from Kottilpadu said that she and her two daughters have been waiting for the return of her husband Alexander. She is hoping that they have landed on an island due to the cyclone.

The relatives of the fishermen said they have been petitioning the State and Central authorities urging them to speed up their efforts to trace them, who were the breadwinner of their families. South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) General Secretary Fr Churchil said that though the Indian Coast Guard had been searching the 16 fishermen, they were not yet traced.

“We fear that the boat drifted towards international waters after getting affected by Tauktae cyclone. We requested the officials to search the boat and 16 fishermen with the support of Indian Navy and our neighbouring countries,” Churchil added.

He identified the missing fishermen as Arockiarabi and Mahendran of Colachel; Sahaya Antony, Antony and Alexander of Kottilpadu; Michael Jackson of Kadiyapattinam; Anthoniadimai and Ratheese Benojan of Muttom; Sahaya Kabilan of Thuckalay; Rajan of Melpuram; George Thilagan and Vijayan of Kanniyakumari; and Sudheer, Sushan Das, Sambu Das and Krishnan from West Bengal.

Meeting the families of fishermen from Colachel and Kottilpadu on Tuesday, Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to search the fishermen in international waters with military support. The State is making continuous efforts to trace them, the minister added.

