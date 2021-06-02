STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Families urge govt to trace 12 missing fishermen

Families of 12 Kanniyakumari fishermen, who ventured into the sea on May 5, urged the State and Central governments to trace the missing fishermen in international waters.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

For representational purpose. . (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Families of 12 Kanniyakumari fishermen, who ventured into the sea on May 5, urged the State and Central governments to trace the missing fishermen in international waters. With no information about their loved ones, these families urged the officials to expedite the tracing process. 

The 12 fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, along with four fishermen from West Bengal, had gone for fishing on a boat – Ajimersha – from Beyppur fishing harbour at Kozhicode in Kerala. They were supposed to have returned by May 20 but so far, they have not returned and there is no information about them. 

One Bazil Rani of Colachel said that her husband Mahendran was on the boat. Three more family members – his three brothers – were also on the boat. They were supposed to return within 12 to 15 days, she added.

Wife of Arockiarabi from Colachel, Prateema, said that her husband and her pregnant sister’s husband were on the boat. Her husband sent her a voice message on May 6 saying that the signal was weak. That was the last she heard from him. Maria Glory from Kottilpadu said that she and her two daughters have been waiting for the return of her husband Alexander. She is hoping that they have landed on an island due to the cyclone.

The relatives of the fishermen said they have been petitioning the State and Central authorities urging them to speed up their efforts to trace them, who were the breadwinner of their families. South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) General Secretary Fr Churchil said that though the Indian Coast Guard had been searching the 16 fishermen, they were not yet traced.

“We fear that the boat drifted towards international waters after getting affected by Tauktae cyclone. We requested the officials to search the boat and 16 fishermen with the support of Indian Navy and our neighbouring countries,” Churchil added.

He identified the missing fishermen as Arockiarabi and Mahendran of Colachel; Sahaya Antony, Antony and Alexander of Kottilpadu; Michael Jackson of Kadiyapattinam; Anthoniadimai and Ratheese Benojan of Muttom; Sahaya Kabilan of Thuckalay; Rajan of Melpuram; George Thilagan and Vijayan of Kanniyakumari; and Sudheer, Sushan Das, Sambu Das and Krishnan from West Bengal. 

Meeting the families of fishermen from Colachel and Kottilpadu on Tuesday, Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to search the fishermen in international waters with military support. The State is making continuous efforts to trace them, the minister added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp