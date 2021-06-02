Madras HC refuses to treat Isha Foundation's pleas as urgent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High court on Wednesday refused to consider the plea moved by the founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev as urgent.

The petitioner sought the court to direct the authorities to carry out an external audit of the temples in the state managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

The bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and Ananthi refused to hear the plea stating that it is not an extremely urgent matter and they will have a regular hearing once normalcy returns.

The court also pointed out that people are dying and advised Jaggi Vasudev to support the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic. The court also rapped the counsel of Isha for going to the media before the matter was heard by the court.

Due to the prevailing Covid situation, the court is hearing only extremely urgent matters with limited judges.