Southern Railway resumes 33 pairs of train services in Tamil Nadu and Kerala after two weeks

CHENNAI: After being suspended for two weeks on account of the lockdown in the state and Kerala, Southern Railway has resumed 33 pairs of reserved special train services.

The express special trains which include daily, weekly and Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) services were resumed between May 31 and June 1, according to railway sources.

Although the railways extended the cancellation of select trains owing to poor patronage, most of the services were resumed amid speculation that lockdown curbs may be relaxed after June 7.

According to official documents, the daily special trains were resumed on the following routes in Tamil Nadu:

Arakkonam – Jolarpettai, Chennai – Jolarpettai, Coimbatore – Mayiladuturai, Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram, Chennai – Karaikudi, Chennai – Madurai, Chennai – Tiruchy, Chennai – Erode, Chennai – Coimbatore, Chennai – Bengaluru, Chennai – Tirupati, Chennai Egmore – Puducherry, Coimbatore – Nagercoil, and Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur.

Weekly/tri weekly trains have been resumed on the following routes:

Chennai – Madurai, Chennai – Nagercoil, Chennai – Nizamuddin, Tambaram – Nagercoil, Rameswaram – Coimbatore, Mangaluru – Puducherry, Kanniyakumari – Puducherry, Gandhidham – Nagercoil.

MEMU express specials have been resumed on the following routes:

Villupuram – Madurai, Arakkonam – Salem, Kannur – Coimbatore, Tiruchy – Palakkad Town and Tiruchy – Rameswaram.