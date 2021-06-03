STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant corridor researcher K Ramkumar succumbs to coronavirus

Ramkumar was working as Manager and Project Lead in Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and had been with the organisation for about 13 years.

Wildlife biologist K Ramkumar

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: K Ramkumar, wildlife biologist from Sirkazhi who was instrumental in protecting
elephant corridors in the Western Ghats over the past decade, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kumbakonam on Tuesday. He was 43 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Ramkumar was working as Manager and Project Lead in Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and had been with the organisation for about 13 years. A doctorate in human-elephant conflict, Ramkumar spent over a decade in research and conservation of wildlife species, especially elephants in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. He had published several papers and articles about his research and co-authored a book about elephant corridors, 'Right of Passage,' which is often referred to by researchers, scholars and students.

Paying tributes to the wildlife biologist in its website, WTI said, "Ramkumar was also central in securing the Wayanad elephant corridor over seven years and was also working to secure another  in BRT- Sathyamangalam landscape. His work will remain eternal and will not be forgotten."

Ramkumar hails from Thittai village near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district. He had done his postgraduate and doctorate in AVC College in Mannampandal near Mayiladuthurai. N Baskaran, a wildlife biologist who teaches at the college, said, "Our faculty used to refer to Ramkumar as a sincere and meritorious student. He used to guide our PG students and mentor our research scholars for past several years."

His childhood friend N Srinivasan from Sirkazhi said, "Ramkumar was a down-to-earth persona and a good friend. His loss is irreparable."

Comments

