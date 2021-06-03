STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More contributions pour in for CM’s corona relief fund

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona prevention works received the following contribution

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona prevention works received the following contribution

Arvind Balaji, Joint Managing Director of Lucas TVS Ltd met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin and donated Rs 3 crores towards TN  Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.  Priyamvada Balaji, Executive Director, Lucas TVS and S Ramadoss, Group CHRO were also present. Besides taking steps to vaccinate its employees above 45 the Company is also organising vaccination camps in its Uttarakhand plant to vaccinate employees and public

On behalf of Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre chief Dr Gurushankar, administrator Dr P Kannan met CM MK Stalin at Secretariat and donated Rs 25 lakh and oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1.5 crore 

Dr Isari K Ganesh, chief of Vels group of institutions and Chancellor, VISTAS handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore and 1 lakh towards Covid control efforts, to CM MK Stalin, at the Secretariat

  1. Donation of  Rs 1 crore: Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association, Apparels and Handloom Exporters Association and Chennai Radha Engineering Works and Interface India IT 
  2. Donation of Rs 25 lakh: SR Foundation, GRB Dairy Foods Private Limited, Intimate Fashions Private Limited, Linea Fashions India Private Limited, and Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Private Limited
  3. TVS Srichakra, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and TVS Mobility on Wednesday said they have jointly made a contribution of Rs 6 crore to Tamil Nadu government to support their fight against covid-19. The three companies will provide 400 oxygen concentrators, two oxygen-producing facilities at the Rajaji Government Hospital, Madurai, and at the Government Medical College, Tirunelveli, said the company. TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD R Dinesh met the Chief Minister M K Stalin and handed over a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDRF Tamil Nadu COVID 19 COVID Relief Fund
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp