More contributions pour in for CM’s corona relief fund

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona prevention works received the following contribution
Arvind Balaji, Joint Managing Director of Lucas TVS Ltd met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin and donated Rs 3 crores towards TN Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Priyamvada Balaji, Executive Director, Lucas TVS and S Ramadoss, Group CHRO were also present. Besides taking steps to vaccinate its employees above 45 the Company is also organising vaccination camps in its Uttarakhand plant to vaccinate employees and public
On behalf of Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre chief Dr Gurushankar, administrator Dr P Kannan met CM MK Stalin at Secretariat and donated Rs 25 lakh and oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1.5 crore
Dr Isari K Ganesh, chief of Vels group of institutions and Chancellor, VISTAS handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore and 1 lakh towards Covid control efforts, to CM MK Stalin, at the Secretariat
- Donation of Rs 1 crore: Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association, Apparels and Handloom Exporters Association and Chennai Radha Engineering Works and Interface India IT
- Donation of Rs 25 lakh: SR Foundation, GRB Dairy Foods Private Limited, Intimate Fashions Private Limited, Linea Fashions India Private Limited, and Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Private Limited
- TVS Srichakra, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and TVS Mobility on Wednesday said they have jointly made a contribution of Rs 6 crore to Tamil Nadu government to support their fight against covid-19. The three companies will provide 400 oxygen concentrators, two oxygen-producing facilities at the Rajaji Government Hospital, Madurai, and at the Government Medical College, Tirunelveli, said the company. TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD R Dinesh met the Chief Minister M K Stalin and handed over a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund