More contributions pour in for CM’s corona relief fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona prevention works received the following contribution

Arvind Balaji, Joint Managing Director of Lucas TVS Ltd met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin and donated Rs 3 crores towards TN Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Priyamvada Balaji, Executive Director, Lucas TVS and S Ramadoss, Group CHRO were also present. Besides taking steps to vaccinate its employees above 45 the Company is also organising vaccination camps in its Uttarakhand plant to vaccinate employees and public

On behalf of Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre chief Dr Gurushankar, administrator Dr P Kannan met CM MK Stalin at Secretariat and donated Rs 25 lakh and oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1.5 crore

Dr Isari K Ganesh, chief of Vels group of institutions and Chancellor, VISTAS handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore and 1 lakh towards Covid control efforts, to CM MK Stalin, at the Secretariat