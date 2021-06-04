STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Good Samaritan gone too soon due to Covid

The death of Dr Shahul Hameed Mansoor came descended as a big tragedy for the people of his community and the town of Aruppukottai.

Published: 04th June 2021

Dr Shahul Hameed Mansoor

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The death of Dr Shahul Hameed Mansoor came descended as a big tragedy for the people of his community and the town of Aruppukottai. The 52-year-old doctor died during the early hours on Wednesday after putting up a 21-day long battle against Covid-19. Mansoor was working as the Chief Medical Officer of Aruppukottai ESI hospital and also ran a private multi-specialty hospital.

His motto was to provide good treatment at low cost to the people who came to his hospital, say the people from his hospital, which started functioning in 2006. He was in service as a doctor for around four decades.

“He was a pious person and was deeply connected to his community. Being one of the board members of the Wisdom Educational Society, he provided a lot of help for the education of students. He also had a policy of feeding anybody who asks him for food and to those without a house or family. Every month he used to feed at least 300 people,” said Dr Sohail Rashid Meeran, his son, who has just finished his MBBS.

Being a genuine and kind figure in the town, people always turned to him in the times of need, be it financial or medical, and he offered treatment with minimal fee, added Sohail. Mansoor is survived by his wife Dr Vennila, and two children.

Comments

