Cop in TN transferred after threatening to behead resident  

In a video that went viral, the sub-inspector is seen abusing the resident using filthy language and repeatedly threatening to behead him.

Published: 04th June 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The clamour for taking legal action against a police sub-inspector who allegedly publicly threatened to behead a resident in Manur is growing louder.

Video footage of the act by the cop, identified as Selvakumar, went viral on social media here on Thursday. The incident took place when the resident requested the cop not to seize the bike of his son, who allegedly violated lockdown guidelines.

In the video footage, the sub-inspector is seen abusing the resident using filthy language and repeatedly threatening to behead him. The resident's wife is also seen requesting Selvakumar not to use unparliamentary words. Meanwhile, Selvakumar is seen trying to beat the resident.

"I know how to seize the bike. I will file an FIR against you. How dare you touch my body (during investigation)? I will behead you. Are you my inspector to issue an order to me?" the policeman is seen asking the resident.

ALSO READ | This TN village prides itself on vaccinating all above 45

"Selvakumar was transferred to Thalaiyuthu police station from the Armed Reserve a couple of months ago. After the public raised several complaints against him, he was transferred to Manur police station. In Manur also, he was accused of severely beating up a hotel staff and using filthy language in front of women police personnel," said sources.

"The sub-inspector has behaved like a rowdy with the public. He should be punished and transferred to a non-Law and Order post where he will not handle the public directly. While Selvakumar behaves in such a manner in the public place itself, a Sathankulam-like incident would have happened if the resident had been taken to the police station. I believe the Superintendent of Police (SP) will arrange a counselling for Selvakumar who seems to have some mental stress," sources said.

The repeated calls made by The New Indian Express to SP Manivannan went in vain. However, in an order accessed by the TNIE, the SP transferred Selvakumar to Valliyur police station on administrative grounds. However, there is no mention of departmental or legal action against Selvakumar in the order.

