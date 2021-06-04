COVID-19: Karaikal village is second in Puducherry to achieve 100% vaccination of 45+ residents

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ilayankudi village in Karaikal region of Puducherry has achieved 100 percent vaccination of all residents aged 45 and above against COVID-19. The village situated in Thirunallar area of Karaikal is the second in the Union territory to achieve cent percent vaccination.

In its endeavour to make Puducherry COVID-free, the administration is targeting the vaccination of all residents. “Illayankudi village became the second village to achieve the goal of 100 percent vaccination. Pudukuppam village in Puducherry region has already become a 100 percent vaccinated village,” said Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in a release.

"I convey my appreciation to the people of the village for having set an example for other villages to emulate," she said.

“I would also like to place on record my appreciation to Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma and Health Department officials for their focused efforts in rolling out the vaccination programme in rural areas in this district with intensity paving the way for achieving the milestone of 100% vaccination of rural villages," she added.