Crematoria to offer free service for Covid victims in Thathaneri, Moolakarai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy and Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Thursday said that the crematoria at Thathaneri and Moolakarai would carry out the service free of cost for those who died of Covid-19.

The Ministers also inspected the special vaccination camp held for workers of Meenakshi Amman Temple and their families. Addressing the media persons, both the ministers said that additional gasifiers have been installed at the crematoria in Thathaneri and Moolakarai to manage the daily caseload.

“The families of the deceased Covid-19 patients are having a hard time in processing the grief. In a bid to ease their financial burden, the cremation service will be performed at free of cost for those who died of Covid-19 starting from June 3 to the month-end,” they said.

The expenses incurred would be covered by Madurai Corporation along with Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, Madurai-Sivaganga Brick Manufacturers Association and the Junior Chamber International – Madurai Central.

PPE Kits were also being provided for the families of deceased Covid-19 patients by social worker Manikandan and his team. Contact Madurai Corporation at 8428425000.