STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Crematoria to offer free service for Covid victims in Thathaneri, Moolakarai

The Ministers also inspected the special vaccination camp held for workers of Meenakshi Amman Temple and their families.

Published: 04th June 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy and Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Thursday said that the crematoria at Thathaneri and Moolakarai would carry out the service free of cost for those who died of Covid-19. 

The Ministers also inspected the special vaccination camp held for workers of Meenakshi Amman Temple and their families. Addressing the media persons, both the ministers said that additional gasifiers have been installed at the crematoria in Thathaneri and Moolakarai to manage the daily caseload.

“The families of the deceased Covid-19 patients are having a hard time in processing the grief. In a bid to ease their financial burden, the cremation service will be performed at free of cost for those who died of Covid-19 starting from June 3 to the month-end,” they said.  

The expenses incurred would be covered by Madurai Corporation along with Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, Madurai-Sivaganga Brick Manufacturers Association and the Junior Chamber International – Madurai Central.

PPE Kits were also being provided for the families of deceased Covid-19 patients by social worker Manikandan and his team. Contact Madurai Corporation at 8428425000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims Crematoria COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp