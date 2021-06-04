STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary: Free bus travel, new library and godowns soon

Six new measures announced; Ilakkiya Maamani award will be instituted in the name of Karunanidhi with Rs 5L prize 

Published: 04th June 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin watering a sapling on the occasion of his father’s birth anniversary at his memorial in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday made six new announcements to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. Chief Minister MK Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and other DMK leaders visited the memorial of Karunanidhi on the Marina Beach and paid floral tribute to the late leader. Also, Stalin planted a sapling at the memorial. 

Six Announcements

The Ilakkiya Maamani award will be instituted in the name of Karunanidhi. This award will be presented to three writers every year; it comprises Rs 5 lakh and a citation

Rs 24.3 Cr Godowns with 16,000 tonne storage capacity will be set up in districts. 54 drying yards and food grain dryers will be set up at Rs 6.2 crore  

Free travel in government-owned city buses being allowed for women will be extended to  transpersons and differently-abled persons. This will come into force after lockdown

Writers honoured by international literary organisations, National Awards like Sahitya Akademi awards and State literary awards will be provided with a house in the district they prefer

A multi-purpose, super-speciality hospital will be established at a cost of Rs 250 crore at the King Institute complex in Guindy. This hospital will have 500 beds

A library in memory of Karunanidhi will be constructed in Madurai. It will be built on two lakh square feet of space

