Reports of vaccine shortage in TN baseless: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the reports on vaccine shortage in Tamil Nadu were baseless.

Published: 04th June 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the reports on vaccine shortage in Tamil Nadu were baseless. The Minister tweeted that the Central government is making vaccines available to all States in a transparent and orderly manner, based on supply from manufacturers as well as utilisation by States and Union territories.

“Over one crore doses were distributed to Tamil Nadu till June 2 and 7.24 lakh unutilised doses are still available with the State. Additionally 16.83 lakh vaccine doses have been made available for direct procurement by the State for the month of June. Also 18.36 lakh free of cost doses will be available to Tamil Nadu through the Government of India channel between June 15 and 30,” he tweeted. 

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters at Ayapakkam in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that the State has so far received over one crore doses from the Centre. “We received 4.95 lakh doses on Tuesday, and the State now has stock of 6.50 lakh doses. This supply is for those aged above 45 years and it will last for next three to four days only,” he added.

