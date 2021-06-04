Sasikala and her family have no place in AIADMK, no 'cold war' between me and OPS: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asserted there would be no room for VK Sasikala and her family members in the party and that some elements were trying to create confusion by releasing her audio recordings. He also denied any difference of opinion with AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, saying it was a wrong notion spread by the media.

Answering queries of reporters after holding discussions with the secretaries of nine party districts in Chennai, Palaniswami said, “Sasikala is not with the AIADMK. Already, Sasikala had declared that she had moved away from politics. She has been talking to the AMMK cadre but to create confusion, some elements spread wrong information. But these attempts will not succeed. All office-bearers of the AIADMK are firm that there is no place for her family in the party. We won many seats in the Assembly elections only after declaring this stand.”

Asked why Panneerselvam was absent during the discussions, a smiling Palaniswami said: “Today he is engaged in his house warming ceremony and hence, he could not take part. I visited the party headquarters today as it is an auspicious day. We had an informal discussion. That’s all.”

On the rumours that there has been a cold war between himself and Panneerselvam because of which both have been releasing separate statements on various issues, Palaniswami clarified: “I have been responding to the charges regarding the AIADMK regime while Panneerselvam is issuing statements on general issues. Even during the times of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), statements of many former ministers and headquarters office bearers were released. The media did not question this at that time but now making it as a big issue. Actually, there is no difference of opinion among us.”