Stalin rolls out welfare initiatives to mark Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday kick-started various welfare measures in the State to mark the 97th birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

He offered welfare assistance to eligible beneficiaries under the “Chief Minister in your constituency” scheme. A total of 4.20 lakh petitions were received under the scheme. Of this, 3,750 petitions were addressed after conducting a field inspection.

The Chief Minister handed over housing site pattas to two Kancheepuram district residents, Rs 1 lakh education loan to a Dharmapuri resident, Rs 12 lakh self-employment loan order with Rs 2.5 lakh subsidy to a Krishnagiri district resident, a work order for Rs 2.10 lakh valued greenhouse to a resident of Vellore district and Dharmapuri district, Rs 12 lakh valued open well work order for a village in Villupuram district among others.

He also inaugurated the disbursal of the second phase of Covid relief of Rs 2,000 and a pack of 14 grocery items to 2.09 crore ration cardholders. To assist temple priests, bhattachariyas, poojaris and other temple employees who have no monthly salary, Covid-19 relief assistance of Rs 4,000, 10 kgs of rice and 15 grocery items were given.

In addition to that, Stalin handed over Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of three journalists who lost their lives due to Covid-19 and over Rs 25 lakh solatium each to the families of two doctors who succumbed to Covid when they were engaged in Covid-19 duty.

Flagging off the afforestation drive to plant 38,000 tree saplings, MK Stalin visited former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s mausoleum and paid his respects.

Rs 5K for police personnel

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that an incentive of Rs 5,000 would be given to 1.17 lakh police personnel who have been working as frontline staff during the pandemic. An official release said, 1,17,184 police personnel from the rank of constable (grade II) to inspector would be getting this incentive as appreciation.