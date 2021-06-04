STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin writes to Centre for more black fungus medicines

Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Secretariat for Cabinet meeting on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to allocate at least 30,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection used in treating mucormycosis (black fungus) to the State, as the 1,790 vials allocated so far is woefully inadequate to treat the growing numbers of mucormycosis patients. 

The Chief Minister, in his letter to the Union Minister said that the allocation of 30,000 vials of the abovementioned injection would enable the State to treat the identified patients who are under treatment in various hospitals.  

Stating that, as many as 673 cases of mucormycosis have been detected in Tamil Nadu so far and the demand for Liposomal Amphotericin B has increased manifold, Stalin pointed out that the State government had already placed orders for supply of 35,000 vials of this drug to various vendors. 

But since the supply is in accordance with the allocation made by the Government of India (GoI), only 1,790 vials have been allocated until now, which is inadequate. 

The Chief Minister said after mucormycosis was declared a notified disease, the State government has initiated large-scale preventive measures by creating greater awareness about the disease and its likely causes. 

The Tamil Nadu government has also started a mucormycosis clinic and dedicated wards.

Gallery
