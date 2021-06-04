Woman injured in a country bomb explosion at Korkadu

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was seriously injured in a country bomb explosion at Korkadu village near Karikalampakkam under Mangam police station on Friday evening. The bomb kept in a plastic bag was concealed with leaves and kept in a bush, which the woman picked and tried to open. She sustained injuries on both hands and face.

The incident happened when Selliammal (23), a rag picker from Cuddalore staying in Korkadu, went to a bush to answer nature’s call. Noticing a plastic packet, she picked it up and tried to open it when the bomb kept inside exploded. The incident happened at around 5.30 p.m, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranganathan told TNIE. Hearing the explosion, people rushed and informed the police. The woman has been admitted to Government General Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal, SP Ranganathan were among the senior police officers who visited the crime spot. Crime team Special Task Force, Bomb detection squad, forensic experts visited the post and collecting evidence.

The squads are searching for the unknown persons who made and hid the country bombs, said the SP.