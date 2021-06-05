Covid centres opened in Virudhunagar, Theni

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/THENI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a special 200-bed Covid Treatment Centre in Virudhunagar and a similar facility, with 300 beds, at Kombai in Theni, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat on Friday. An official release said at present 27 Covid Treatment Centres with 5,150 beds, including 417 with oxygen support, are functioning in Virudhunagar.

The new centre has been set up at the KVS Centenary School near the government hospital, and is the first such facility in which all beds have oxygen supply, officials said. A total of 13 doctors and 39 lab technicians were recruited on a temporary basis to work at the facility.

At the new centre at Kombai, located in the Slum Clearance Housing Board building, people from Chinnamanur and Cumbum can receive treatment. At present, Theni district has 2,648 beds, including ICU and oxygen beds.