Eco-friendly: Pandemic or not, this LIC officer from Tiruchy has been cycling to work for 35 years

TIRUCHY: There is nothing unusual about vehicles plying with an ‘Emergency Service’ sticker or board during lockdown, but such a board on a bicycle, and to find the rider in formal wear, can make heads turn. It may only get more interesting to know that the rider, R Durairaj (57), an officer with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has preferred cycle as his means of commuting to work in the past 35 years -- even when it involved transfers and now, the lockdown.

“I have about 35 years of service with the LIC and have worked in several places like Chennai, Jayankondam, etc. All these years, I have used the bicycle to commute between home and office. Though I have a bike, I prefer to use it very rarely. The use of a bicycle would help me stay fit and it is also eco-friendly. My house is at Melachinthamani.

So, it is hardly eight kilometres from my office near the Army canteen. Thus, I can easily cover that distance using my bicycle. Though it may be strange to commute on a bicycle with an ‘Emergency Service’ board, I believe that it may inspire others to use such eco-friendly commuting options,” Durairaj said.

Durairaj says that his family has never objected to the use of bicycle. “Both my sons are doctors. They and my wife never objected to my passion for cycling,” he said.

Though the city Corporation here made some effort to promote cycling and earmarked two-wheeler tracks on some roads, the project failed to get adequate public support. Some cycling enthusiasts like Durairaj opined that more people should come forward and use eco-friendly commuting options like bicycles.

He believes that this way, he can make his contribution to a ‘clean city’ by reducing the use of motor vehicles. “Though I can use my bike during the lockdown, I avoided it. This way I am actually supporting ‘clean city’ efforts. But, I am not objecting to the use of motor vehicles. I have been using the bicycle for commuting to my office for the past 35 years. Eeven after retirement, I prefer to use my bicycle for commuting,” Durairaj said.