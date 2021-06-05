STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eco-friendly: Pandemic or not, this LIC officer from Tiruchy has been cycling to work for 35 years

He believes that this way, he can make his contribution to a ‘clean city’ by reducing the use of motor vehicles.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

R Durairaj cycling to office in Tiruchy   on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

R Durairaj cycling to office in Tiruchy   on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: There is nothing unusual about vehicles plying with an ‘Emergency Service’ sticker or board during lockdown, but such a board on a bicycle, and to find the rider in formal wear, can make heads turn. It may only get more interesting to know that the rider, R Durairaj (57), an officer with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has preferred cycle as his means of commuting to work in the past 35 years -- even when it involved transfers and now, the lockdown.    

“I have about 35 years of service with the LIC and have worked in several places like Chennai, Jayankondam, etc. All these years, I have used the bicycle to commute between home and office. Though I have a bike, I prefer to use it very rarely. The use of a bicycle would help me stay fit and it is also eco-friendly. My house is at Melachinthamani.

So, it is hardly eight kilometres from my office near the Army canteen. Thus, I can easily cover that distance using my bicycle. Though it may be strange to commute on a bicycle with an ‘Emergency Service’ board, I believe that it may inspire others to use such eco-friendly commuting options,” Durairaj said.

Durairaj  says that his family has never objected to the use of bicycle. “Both my sons are doctors. They and my wife never objected to my passion for cycling,” he said.

Though the city Corporation here made some effort to promote cycling and earmarked two-wheeler tracks on some roads, the project failed to get adequate public support. Some cycling enthusiasts like Durairaj opined that more people should come forward and use eco-friendly commuting options like bicycles.

He believes that this way, he can make his contribution to a ‘clean city’ by reducing the use of motor vehicles. “Though I can use my bike during the lockdown, I avoided it. This way I am actually supporting ‘clean city’ efforts. But, I am not objecting to the use of motor vehicles. I have been using the bicycle for commuting to my office for the past 35 years. Eeven after retirement, I prefer to use my bicycle for commuting,” Durairaj  said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp