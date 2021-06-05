Expedite construction work of AIIMS Madurai, CM Stalin urges PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate immediate measures for commencing the construction works for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur near Madurai.

Its foundation was laid two-and-half years ago on January 27, 2019. But, except for putting up a compound wall, the works for establishing the hospital remain a non-starter, Stalin said.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Modi, pointed out that the land for this prestigious institution had already been transferred to the Government of India by the Tamil Nadu government.

Explaining that the expeditious setting up of the institution is necessary for providing quality tertiary care to the people belonging to the southern districts as well as neighbouring States, Stalin said: “It is learnt that the Government of India has appointed a president, an executive director and some Committees for the institute. However, the Committees are not authorised to execute a project of this size.”

The Chief Minister said due to this avoidable delay, there were reports that the option of starting the institution temporarily at some other location was also being considered and this move might further delay the project.

“Therefore, I request that a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers may be appointed immediately and measures may be taken by the Union Health Ministry to commence the construction works immediately. The State government is willing to extend all cooperation needed for the immediate commencement and early completion of the project,” the CM added.