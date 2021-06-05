STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here's a list of contributions to CMRF for Covid

On Friday, CM’s Corona relief fund received the following contributions

Published: 05th June 2021 05:27 AM

CM Stalin interacts through video conferencing with members of the North American Tamil Association and Tamils living in the US, who donated $4 lakh to the CM’s relief fund

By Express News Service

Film director Bharathi Raja:  Rs  5 lakh 
Naam Thamizhar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman: Rs 5 lakh 
Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association: Rs 20 lakh 
Malai Murasu, Tamil eveninger: Rs 1 crore 
Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association: Rs 1.25 crore 
Sivakasi MLA G Ashokan’s one month salary: Rs 1.05 lakh 
Hasbro Clothing Private Limited: Rs 66 lakh 
Anaamalais Toyota, Chennai: Rs 25 lakh
GI Tech India Gaming Co Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh 
Patrician Brothers Mission:Rs 25 lakh 
Hinduja Leyland Finance, Chennai: Rs 50 lakh
TN Foundation Inc - Oxygen concentrators, face masks, PPE Kits and other medical equipment worth Rs 3.71 crore

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Tamil Americans who have donated Rs 3 crore to the State government’s Corona relief fund. They have already donated relief materials worth Rs 20 crore. Addressing the members and representatives of Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FeTNA) through video conference, the CM thanked the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America, Tamil Nadu Foundation Inc, alumni of IIT, non-resident Tamils, the people of United States of America who contributed to the relief fund, industrialists and companies who strove for collecting this fund for Tamil Nadu

