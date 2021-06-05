Here's a list of contributions to CMRF for Covid

On Friday, CM’s Corona relief fund received the following contributions
Film director Bharathi Raja: Rs 5 lakh
Naam Thamizhar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman: Rs 5 lakh
Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association: Rs 20 lakh
Malai Murasu, Tamil eveninger: Rs 1 crore
Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association: Rs 1.25 crore
Sivakasi MLA G Ashokan’s one month salary: Rs 1.05 lakh
Hasbro Clothing Private Limited: Rs 66 lakh
Anaamalais Toyota, Chennai: Rs 25 lakh
GI Tech India Gaming Co Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh
Patrician Brothers Mission:Rs 25 lakh
Hinduja Leyland Finance, Chennai: Rs 50 lakh
TN Foundation Inc - Oxygen concentrators, face masks, PPE Kits and other medical equipment worth Rs 3.71 crore
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Tamil Americans who have donated Rs 3 crore to the State government’s Corona relief fund. They have already donated relief materials worth Rs 20 crore. Addressing the members and representatives of Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FeTNA) through video conference, the CM thanked the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America, Tamil Nadu Foundation Inc, alumni of IIT, non-resident Tamils, the people of United States of America who contributed to the relief fund, industrialists and companies who strove for collecting this fund for Tamil Nadu