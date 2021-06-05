Here's a list of contributions to CMRF for Covid

By Express News Service

On Friday, CM’s Corona relief fund received the following contributions

Film director Bharathi Raja: Rs 5 lakh

Naam Thamizhar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman: Rs 5 lakh

Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association: Rs 20 lakh

Malai Murasu, Tamil eveninger: Rs 1 crore

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association: Rs 1.25 crore

Sivakasi MLA G Ashokan’s one month salary: Rs 1.05 lakh

Hasbro Clothing Private Limited: Rs 66 lakh

Anaamalais Toyota, Chennai: Rs 25 lakh

GI Tech India Gaming Co Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh

Patrician Brothers Mission:Rs 25 lakh

Hinduja Leyland Finance, Chennai: Rs 50 lakh

TN Foundation Inc - Oxygen concentrators, face masks, PPE Kits and other medical equipment worth Rs 3.71 crore

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Tamil Americans who have donated Rs 3 crore to the State government’s Corona relief fund. They have already donated relief materials worth Rs 20 crore. Addressing the members and representatives of Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FeTNA) through video conference, the CM thanked the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America, Tamil Nadu Foundation Inc, alumni of IIT, non-resident Tamils, the people of United States of America who contributed to the relief fund, industrialists and companies who strove for collecting this fund for Tamil Nadu