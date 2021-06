By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Friday inaugurated digitisation of records of the department. The documents regarding administration of temples, renovation works, lease of lands etc., are being kept at the records room.

Under the new system, records relating to permanent decisions and documents would be digitised so that the documents can be preserved. HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and senior officials were present, an official release said.