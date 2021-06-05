Mettupalayam: Four workers of a pharma company injured in a dryer blast

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an industrial fire accident, four workers of a private pharmaceutical company at Mettupalayam sustained burn injuries. The incident happened in the afternoon when the dryer in the company burst and engulfed the area in flames.

The police said that while the workers were working inside the factory, the machine used in the drying of tablets burst and flames spread everywhere. Four of the workers were injured in the process as they ran to safety. The seriously injured two were admitted to the Jipmer hospital and the other two were taken to the government general hospital.

Fire tenders from Mettupalayam and Gorimedu put out the flames and brought the situation under control. The cause for the bursting of the dryer is immediately not known. Police registered a case and are investigating.