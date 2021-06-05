Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets Puducherry CM Rangasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the NDA government led by N Rangasamy set for induction of ministers after both the parties reached a consensus on sharing of ministers and key posts, BJP Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is one of the party’s observers for Puducherry, called on the CM on Friday.

The two were closeted for about half an hour at the CM’s residence at Thilaspet. It is understood that discussions pertaining to the finalisation of the portfolios of the ministers from both the parties and the sharing of other posts between the two parties were held.

The BJP leader gave the party’s wish list of portfolios for its ministers, sources said. It will be for the CM to respond to the BJP’s preference before the induction of ministers could take place. Another round of discussion is expected based on the CM’s response.

While Rangasamy did not speak to the waiting media, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who came down to Puducherry from Chennai, described his visit as a courtesy call. BJP State president V Saminathan had already said that the Speaker would be from BJP while ministers will be shared.

Meanwhile, sources in NDA said that induction of ministers has been planned on June 14 since it is considered an auspicious day that augurs well for both parties. This will give the parties time to decide and finalise. Puducherry being an UT will require the approval of the ministerial list from the President for induction.

The Chief Minister will have to submit the list to the Lt Governor, for forwarding to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which in turn will send to the President. At present, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is in Hyderabad and the Chief Minister can submit the list after her return here.