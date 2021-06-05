STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern Railway adopts green energy and cleanliness methods

Southern Railway’s decision to introduce Head on Generation (HOG) system has helped save Rs 100 crore a year.

CHENNAI: Southern Railway’s decision to introduce Head on Generation (HOG) system has helped save Rs 100 crore a year. Through this system electrical power is fed to the coaches, for lighting and fans, directly from the Over Head Equipment (OHE) through the locomotive instead of power cars. According to a press release, the move which will eliminate the need for power cars reduced the carbon footprints of several tonnes a year.

In Southern Railway, 27 pairs of trains were run with HOG complaint in 2020-21. “It has been increased to 51 pairs presently as result of which zonal railway recorded the savings of Rs 100 crore,” said the Railway.

In 2020-21, owing to electrification of several routes in the State and Kerala, 27 pairs of trains operated for electric traction bringing down the loco changeover time at major junctions. By increasing the capacity of solar power plants and establishing windmills, the SR has achieved savings to the tune of Rs 13.25 crore on traction and Rs 1.77 crore on non-traction energy bills during the year 2020-21.

The total capacity of solar power plants installed is 4.85 MW. Solar power panels have been installed at various locations and railway stations such as Chennai Central, MMC complex, Katpadi, Tambaram, Mambalam, Guindy and Chengalpattu suburban stations and several other railway offices.

In addition, Southern Railway has identified two parcels of vacant lands spread over 268 acres and 169 acres alongside the track for setting up 67 MW and 40 MW solar plants respectively. About 10.5 MW Windmill plant has been erected at Kayathar (near GangaiKondan and Kadambur Railway stations) in Thoothukudi district at the cost of Rs 72 crore.

In order to reduce the water wastage during cleaning of coaches, the Zonal Railway proposed to install Automatic Coach Washing Plant (ACWPs) at major coaching depots. While 1,500 litres of water is required per coach for cleaning through conventional methods, through ACWP 300 litres is enough to clean a coach, said the railways.

“About 80 per cent of water can be reused and fresh water requirement would be 20 per cent. Annual savings per coach is1.28 crore kilolitres,” added the Railways. The railway has accorded approval for setting up ACWPs at Tambaram, Ernakulam, Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Tiruchchirappalli and at EMU Car Sheds at Avadi and Tambaram.

