Chief Secy chairs Covid review meeting with Coimbatore, Tiruppur Collectors

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/SALEM: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Saturday chaired a high-level Covid review meeting with Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and officials from key departments in the district on Saturday. During the meeting, Irai Anbu directed officials to ensure no one ventures out during the lockdown period without necessity or proper reason.

He stressed the need to sensitise people more on norms, including mask-wearing and maintaining physical distancing. Further, he said that the district administration has taken efforts to create more oxygen beds at centres for Covid patients to get admitted in the proximity.

Irai Anbu added, “With vaccination being the only ray of hope to prevent contracting Covid, there should be more awareness programmes on it. Meanwhile, the fresh cases tally across Tamil Nadu is on a descending trend after the State government initiated strict control measures.”

The Chief Secretary further said the officials must work tirelessly to declare Tamil Nadu a Covid-free State. The officials also discussed various control measures mooted to contain the spread of Covid, particularly in rural pockets of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Earlier in the day, Irai Anbu along with district-level authorities inspected the Covid Care Centre established at Codissia Trade Fair Complex. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Covid monitoring officers MA Siddique and Veera Raghava Rao, and other officials were present during the meeting.

‘Cases down in 17 districts’

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, speaking to media persons in Salem, said that the number of cases has come down in 17 districts in the State. He examined the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, along with Collector S Karmegam, GMKMCH Dean Dr Valli Sathamoorthy, and officials. He said, “Preventive measures to curb Covid are being intensified and we are anticipating a decreasing trend in remaining 11 districts soon.”

‘TN to receive 42L vaccines’

Regarding vaccination, Radhakrishnan said, “So far, we have received 1.01 crore vaccines for TN. Of these, 95.91 lakh vaccines have been utilised and we have a stock of 1.5 lakh vaccines. The Centre has assured to allocate 42 lakh vaccines for us for this month. We are looking forward to receiving it from tomorrow.” He also said that there were 840 victims affected by the black fungus. A high-level team consisting of 13 members has already been formed by the Chief Minister to improve medical infrastructures, and the members will monitor the situation and make recommendations, he added.