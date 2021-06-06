FinMin PTR vows to increase TN’s contribution to national GDP by 15%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new DMK government’s key priority is to fix the financial position of the State, increase its contribution to the national GDP from 10 per cent to 14-15 per cent and reduce the interest payment of the State, according to Tamil Nadu Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

He was interacting with select members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu on Saturday in a virtual platform, said a release. He said that safeguarding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) would attract more investment and generate employment opportunities in the State. Being an investor-friendly State, Tamil Nadu will approach new investors and increase public-private partnership ventures, he added.

The CII members while interacting with the Minister, suggested the launch of Fintech City in Tamil Nadu. They also wanted the State to help in restructuring of MSME loans, provide 50 per cent reduction in road tax to give a boost to automobile sales in the State, digitise vehicle registration in order to ensure efficiency and transparency and support MSMEs for easy access to finance from banks and FIs.

They also urged the Finance Minister to provide policy support to attract investment in the electronics and semi-conductors industry, exclusive packages for investors to set up units in Tier 2 and 3 cities in the State, up-skilling and reskilling the youth of the State in Industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies and to set up a Petrochemical Industrial Park in the State.

The minister assured CII members that he will take up the suggestions and discuss with concerned ministries and would do the needful. He thanked CII for organising the session which provided a platform for industry leaders to share their ideas to make Tamil Nadu a leader in all spheres of development.