STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

FinMin PTR vows to increase TN’s contribution to national GDP by 15%

He was interacting with select members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu on Saturday in a virtual platform, said a release.

Published: 06th June 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new DMK government’s key priority is to fix the financial position of the State, increase its contribution to the national GDP from 10  per cent to 14-15 per cent and reduce the interest payment of the State, according to Tamil Nadu Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

He was interacting with select members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu on Saturday in a virtual platform, said a release. He said that safeguarding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) would attract more investment and generate employment opportunities in the State. Being an investor-friendly State, Tamil Nadu will approach new investors and increase public-private partnership ventures, he added.

The CII members while interacting with the Minister, suggested the launch of Fintech City in Tamil Nadu. They also wanted the State to help in restructuring of MSME loans, provide 50 per cent reduction in road tax to give a boost to automobile sales in the State, digitise vehicle registration in order to ensure efficiency and transparency and support MSMEs for easy access to finance from banks and FIs.

They also urged the Finance Minister to provide policy support to attract investment in the electronics and semi-conductors industry, exclusive packages for investors to set up units in Tier 2 and 3 cities in the State, up-skilling and reskilling the youth of the State in Industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies and to set up a Petrochemical Industrial Park in the State.

The minister assured CII members that he will take up the suggestions and discuss with concerned ministries and would do the needful. He thanked CII for organising the session which provided a platform for industry leaders to share their ideas to make Tamil Nadu a leader in all spheres of development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp