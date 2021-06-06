Here's a list of contributions to CMRF for Covid

By Express News Service

On Saturday, Chief Minister’s Corona relief fund received the following contributions

MGM Hospital, Chennai Rs 1 crore

Pothys - Aalayam of Silks Rs 1 crore

Medway hospitals, Chennai Rs 21 lakh

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK MLA (Contributions from the public) Rs 52.05 lakh

TechIndia Infoway Private Limited : Rs 50 lakh

MGM Hospital chief MK Rajagopalan met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday and donated Rs 1 crore to the CM’s Corona relief fund. He was accompanied by hospital director

Dr Prasanth Rajagopalan and Dr Urjitha Rajagopalan