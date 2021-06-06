TN eases full lockdown restrictions in 27 districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, till June 14, albeit with a few relaxations in districts where the curve is on a descend. The concessions include operation of call taxis and auto rickshaws, services provided by self-employed persons, such as electricians, I-T service persons, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.

Relaxations have been allowed in 27 districts — Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri , Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivag ang a, Tenkas i , Theni , Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar. In the remaining 11 districts, only essential requirements of the public have been allowed.

However, TASMAC outlets and tea shops will remain closed, while public and private transport is also not allowed across the State. Inter-State and interdistrict travel, in case of individuals, will be permitted only for medical emergencies, deaths, and funeral rites, with e-registration. Announcing the lockdown extension, Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily, so as to contain the spread of Covid infection, and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the State in this regard.

People have also been requested to walk, and not use vehicles, to buy vegetables, groceries etc. from nearby shops. The relaxations come at a time when the State has been recording fewer cases compared to the month of May. While as many as 34,867 cases were recorded on May 24, only 21,410 people tested positive on Saturday.