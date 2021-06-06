STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN eases full lockdown restrictions in 27 districts

The State government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, till June 14, albeit with a few relaxations in districts where the curve is on a descend.

Published: 06th June 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

As general public is forced to stay indoors, the lockdown has given free access to street animals to roam and occupy roads and places that used to bustle with activity previously. (Photo | Sunish P Su

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, till June 14, albeit with a few relaxations in districts where the curve is on a descend. The concessions include operation of call taxis and auto rickshaws, services provided by self-employed persons, such as electricians, I-T service persons, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.

Relaxations have been allowed in 27 districts — Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri , Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivag ang a, Tenkas i , Theni , Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar. In the remaining 11 districts, only essential requirements of the public have been allowed.

However, TASMAC outlets and tea shops will remain closed, while public and private transport is also not allowed across the State. Inter-State and interdistrict travel, in case of individuals, will be permitted only for medical emergencies, deaths, and funeral rites, with e-registration. Announcing the lockdown extension, Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily, so as to contain the spread of Covid infection, and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the State in this regard.

People have also been requested to walk, and not use vehicles, to buy vegetables, groceries etc. from nearby shops. The relaxations come at a time when the State has been recording fewer cases compared to the month of May. While as many as 34,867 cases were recorded on May 24, only 21,410 people tested positive on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp