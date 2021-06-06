TN forms panel to study NEET impact

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday constituted a high-level committee headed by retired judge of Madras High Court AK Rajan, to study and submit a report on the impact of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on admissions to medical courses in State.

In a statement, Stalin said that many educationists have opined that NEET had denied students hailing from rural areas, those from poor economic background, and those from Tamil medium of education, a chance at medical education.

Keeping this in mind, the State government has been fighting a legal battle to ensure that the admission to medical courses is granted on the basis of class 12 marks, and for scrapping NEET. The committee headed by AK Rajan would study whether the NEET has affected socially backward students during the past few years and if so, the panel would suggest alternative admission procedures to set right the ill-effects.

The committee would also look into the feasibility of implementing such admission procedures and the legal avenues available for initiating them. Abolishing NEET was one of the key electoral promises of DMK. The former AIADMK government headed by Edappadi Palaniswami had introduced 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions.