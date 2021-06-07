38-year-old woman dies of black fungus in Madurai hospital

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THENI: A 38-year-old woman from the Theni district who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and was diagnosed with Mucormycosis died at a private hospital in Madurai in the early hours on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jeyanthi of Bodinayakanur in the Theni district. According to her medical reports, Jeyanthi was admitted to the hospital near Anna Bus Stand on June 1 after she complained of pain, swelling over the left eye, proptosis of the left eye (bulging of the eye out of the orbit), hemiplegia on the right-side hemiplegia (a condition caused by brain damage or spinal cord injury that leads to paralysis on one side of the body).

She also had a history of fever, and cough for three days and was diabetic, the reports said. On June 2, she tested positive for Covid and was diagnosed with mild Covid pneumonia. Her hospital reports state that she was diagnosed with mucormycosis and was treated surgically and medically and that she was administered the injection Amphotericin (100 mg) and injection enoxaparin 40 mg, among other drugs like posaconazole tablet (300mg).

She lost consciousness and her oxygen saturation went down and was shifted to the ICU on June 3, stated the report. Jeyanthi who was given endotracheal intubation was on a ventilator for four days, the report read. “On Sunday, , she succumbed to rhino orbital cerebral mucormycosis on the left side and stroke on left hemi pons,” it further stated.

Joint Director of Health Services Dr Venkatachalam confirmed that she died due to Mucormycosis and that her death would be accounted for in the Theni district.