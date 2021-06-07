STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

38-year-old woman dies of black fungus in Madurai hospital

The deceased has been identified as Jeyanthi of Bodinayakanur in the Theni district.

Published: 07th June 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THENI:  A 38-year-old woman from the Theni district who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and was diagnosed with Mucormycosis died at a private hospital in Madurai in the early hours on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jeyanthi of Bodinayakanur in the Theni district. According to her medical reports, Jeyanthi was admitted to the hospital near Anna Bus Stand on June 1 after she complained of pain, swelling over the left eye, proptosis of the left eye (bulging of the eye out of the orbit), hemiplegia on the right-side hemiplegia (a condition caused by brain damage or spinal cord injury that leads to paralysis on one side of the body). 

She also had a history of fever, and cough for three days and was diabetic, the reports said. On June 2, she tested positive for Covid and was diagnosed with mild Covid pneumonia. Her hospital reports state that she was diagnosed with mucormycosis and was treated surgically and medically and that she was administered the injection Amphotericin (100 mg) and injection enoxaparin 40 mg, among other drugs like posaconazole tablet (300mg).

She lost consciousness and her oxygen saturation went down and was shifted to the ICU on June 3, stated the report. Jeyanthi who was given endotracheal intubation was on a ventilator for four days, the report read. “On Sunday, , she succumbed to rhino orbital cerebral mucormycosis on the left side and stroke on left hemi pons,” it further stated.

Joint Director of Health Services Dr Venkatachalam confirmed that she died due to Mucormycosis and that her death would be accounted for in the Theni district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black fungus Madurai Covid death coronavirus
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp