Class 12 evaluation: Not all on the same page in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: With the State government scrapping Class XII examination and forming a committee to suggest ways to award marks to the students, teachers and educationists urged the panel to ensure justice while taking decisions.

TNIE spoke to representatives of Tamil Nadu School Headmasters/ Headmistress Association, former Chief Educational Officer and educationalists.

Class XI revision test marks

Speaking to TNIE, District Treasurer of Tamil Nadu High School and Higher Secondary School Head Master/Head Mistresses Association Muthupillai welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement of cancelling the Board Examination by considering students’ psychology and their health. He said, “The internal assessment of Class XII students have been completed. The authorities can consider the marks of class XI exam and district-level revision exam while awarding marks,” he said.

Class X, XI marks average

On request of anonymity, an official from education department said, “At present 30 marks is in the hands of the School Education Department. For remaining 70 marks, marks obtained in Class X would be appropriated for 35 marks. Similarly, Class XI marks can also appropriated for 35. CBSE is also planning to consider marks obtained for class IX, X and XI exam,” he said.

However, not all are of the same opinion. Terming it as an injustice to the students, Principal of Guhan Matric and Higher Secondary School, Sumathi, said that taking Class X, Class XI marks is like receiving salary for the previous years’ performance. She further stated that students will get transformed and their goals will be different from that of previous years.

“At present even Engineering and Medical colleges are conducting online examination. Similarly, we can conduct examination with simplified manner. We also can conduct open book examination. Recently, in the district two unit tests have been conducted through online only, students had submitted their answer scripts within the stipulated time. Likewise, revision test was conducted during the month of April. That can be considered,” she said. Sangeetha, a student of Government Higher Secondary School said that Class X subjects were very easy for her and she got 460 marks.

Unexpected tragedies

Former Chief Educational Officer Marimuthu said that performance of the students might change year after year, month after month. “While awarding marks, the authorities should avoid considering the performance in extra curricular activities, he said.

Regional Co-ordinator of Forum for Child-Friendly Schools (FCFS) and Headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School (government-aided school) K Saravanan said that awarding marks should not degrade any of the students as a few children might have faced unexpected tragedies in their lives by the way of accident, parent’s death, family circumstances and the like.

S Martin, an advocate and human rights activist told TNIE. “The most important section of students to be considered is those with learning difficulties. They are mostly private candidates, and many among them are challenged physically also. Last year, they had to go to the centres to write exams.”

