STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 12 evaluation: Not all on the same page in Tamil Nadu

Experts, teachers, officials suggest different ways to award marks 

Published: 07th June 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

For class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day.

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  With the State government scrapping Class XII examination and forming a committee to suggest ways to award marks to the students, teachers and educationists urged the panel to ensure justice while taking decisions.

TNIE spoke to representatives of Tamil Nadu School Headmasters/ Headmistress Association, former Chief Educational Officer and educationalists.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

Class XI revision test marks
Speaking to TNIE, District Treasurer of Tamil Nadu High School and Higher Secondary School Head Master/Head Mistresses Association Muthupillai welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement of cancelling the Board Examination by considering students’ psychology and their health. He said, “The internal assessment of Class XII students have been completed. The authorities can consider the marks of class XI exam and district-level revision exam while awarding marks,” he said.

Class X, XI marks average
On request of anonymity, an official from education department said, “At present 30 marks is in the hands of the School Education Department. For remaining 70 marks, marks obtained in Class X would be appropriated for 35 marks. Similarly, Class XI marks can also appropriated for 35. CBSE is also planning to consider marks obtained for class IX, X and XI exam,” he said.

However, not all are of the same opinion. Terming it as an injustice to the students, Principal of Guhan Matric and Higher Secondary School, Sumathi, said that taking Class X, Class XI marks is like receiving salary for the previous years’ performance. She further stated that students will get transformed and their goals will be different from that of previous years.

 “At present even Engineering and Medical colleges are conducting online examination. Similarly, we can conduct examination with simplified manner. We also can conduct open book examination. Recently, in the district two unit tests have been conducted through online only, students had submitted their answer scripts within the stipulated time. Likewise, revision test was conducted during the month of April. That can be considered,” she said. Sangeetha, a student of Government Higher Secondary School said that Class X subjects were very easy for her and she got 460 marks.

Unexpected tragedies
Former Chief Educational Officer Marimuthu said that performance of the students might change year after year, month after month. “While awarding marks, the authorities should avoid considering the performance in extra curricular activities, he said.

Regional Co-ordinator of Forum for Child-Friendly Schools (FCFS) and Headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School (government-aided school) K Saravanan said that awarding marks should not degrade any of the students as a few children might have faced unexpected tragedies in their lives by the way of accident, parent’s death, family circumstances and the like. 

S Martin, an advocate and human rights activist told TNIE. “The most important section of students to be considered is those with learning difficulties. They are mostly private candidates, and many among them are challenged physically also. Last year, they had to go to the centres to write exams.”

(With inputs from Tiruchy)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class XII examination Class XII boards Tamil Nadu Tn boards cancel
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp