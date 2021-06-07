STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM reviews treatment of animals at Vandalur

On Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the zoo to take stock of the Covid outbreak among Asiatic lions.

Published: 07th June 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 04:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Two days after a nine-year-old lioness died of Covid at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, and several other lions exhibited Covid symptoms, the State government has sent samples of seven zoo animals -- three lions and four tigers -- to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Bareilly for detailed analysis.

On Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the zoo to take stock of the Covid outbreak among Asiatic lions. Stalin, who is also the State Chairperson of the Zoo Authority, reviewed the animals’ treatment being administered by inhouse veterinarians under the supervision of a team of doctors from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to provide the lions the best treatment possible, and also ensure vaccination of all animal handlers and zoo officials. The lions’ samples have also been sent for analysis through genetic sequencing at the Centre for Cellullar and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, to find the strain of the virus that has infected the lions, said the State government, in a press statement. All the lions which have tested positive are under close observation and on prescribed treatment regimen by the inhouse veterinary team and the expert team of TANUVAS.

