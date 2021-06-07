CM reviews treatment of animals at Vandalur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a nine-year-old lioness died of Covid at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, and several other lions exhibited Covid symptoms, the State government has sent samples of seven zoo animals -- three lions and four tigers -- to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Bareilly for detailed analysis.

On Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the zoo to take stock of the Covid outbreak among Asiatic lions. Stalin, who is also the State Chairperson of the Zoo Authority, reviewed the animals’ treatment being administered by inhouse veterinarians under the supervision of a team of doctors from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to provide the lions the best treatment possible, and also ensure vaccination of all animal handlers and zoo officials. The lions’ samples have also been sent for analysis through genetic sequencing at the Centre for Cellullar and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, to find the strain of the virus that has infected the lions, said the State government, in a press statement. All the lions which have tested positive are under close observation and on prescribed treatment regimen by the inhouse veterinary team and the expert team of TANUVAS.

Health dept releases Sero Survey 2 results

Chennai: The Sero Survey II, conducted by the Directorate of Public Health in April this year, showed that 23 per cent of people had SARSCoV- 2 antibodies. In Sero Survey I, which was conducted in October- November, 2020, the seropositivity was 31 per cent.

EB to resolve plaint within two days

In case of new consumers, whose electricity consumption has not been noted, they must pay as per calculation for the previous bill. Following complaints, officials have been rectifying the bill if users send a photo of metre reading.

TANGEDCO had made the self-assessment announcement following an earlier instruction to provisionally adopt previous month’s billing (amount based on May 2019 or March 2021 reading). To rectify the problem, login to https://www.tnebnet.org/awp/sendSuccess. Select ‘general complaints. The complaint will be resolved within two days and revised bills will be sent. However, since public is unaware about it, most of them are struggling to pay the amount.