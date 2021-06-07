Coimbatore shows steady decline of Covid cases

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Classical fieldwork seems to have helped Coimbatore district lower its viral caseload. The district, which was witnessing a spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, has now been showing improvements, said J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking to Express, he said the 4,600-odd fresh cases that Coimbatore recorded during the previous weeks, have substantially come down to around 2,500. This shows that if containment measures are carried out effectively, the cases would come down, he said.

Secondly, Radhakrishnan said they have been working with the district authorities to focus on all areas where there is an emergence of infections. “In rural areas, even if there is a single case in the habitation, we pay attention to that place. Organising fever camps adjacent to containment areas in buffer zones and taking swab tests from there are being followed to keep the virus at bay,” he added.

“Therefore, classical fieldwork is the only way forward and we also have to acknowledge that Coimbatore has shown improvement. There is an intensive IEC (Information Education and Communication) campaign to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, which was earlier not seen in the people,” he said.

Elaborating on the increase in treatment facilities, he noted that there is almost a 50 per cent increase in oxygen beds compared to the number earlier in Coimbatore. While he said that the Covid-19 cases are on a descending trend in 17 districts in the State, he advised the people to be guarded. “Any one case could turn out to be a super spreader,” he added.

‘Don’t let your guards down’

“People should not feel complacent because of a sudden reduction in cases,” he added. Official sources in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the current TPR in Coimbatore has come down to around 25 per cent, compared to over 30 per cent in the previous week. “The curve continues to witness a downward trend in the district,” an official said, adding that the cases may see a slight increase following relaxation in lockdown norms. Public must not take it lightly and should continue to stick to the SOPs that are issued by the government, the official added.