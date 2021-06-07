STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Identification of kids who lost parents to Covid tricky: Activists

Child rights activists, however, opine that the actual number of kids who lost parents to Covid in the State would be in thousands.

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A recent report of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) states that in Tamil Nadu, 159 children who have lost one or both parents to Covid in between April 1 to May 29 have been identified. Among them, 16 have lost both parents to the pandemic.

Child rights activists, however, opine that the actual number of kids who lost parents to Covid in the State would be in thousands. Experts also allege lacunae in the identification process due to which the financial assistance and relief measures announced by the State government may not reach the orphans. “Many Covid deaths in rural areas have gone unreported.

Adding to it, there is no proper mechanism to ensure correct inflow of information from the grassroots level. Another major concern is tagging of Covid deaths. In many cases, we have seen people dying of Covid complications after testing negative. If the death is not attributed to Covid then what will happen to the kids in such cases,” asked A Devaneyan, an activist.

He further highlighted that to check child marriages and child trafficking cases, in 2012 it was decided to form village level child protection committees (VLCPC). However, in Tamil Nadu such committees exist only on paper. “These village-level committees would have been of great help in identifying the orphans now and monitoring their situation. Efforts should be taken to revive these committees,” added Devaneyan.

Andrew Sesuraj, convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), feels that the tracking of these orphans needs to be done with a humane approach. “There have been numerous cases where RT-PCR test shows negative for the virus, but the patient succumbs after drop in his or her oxygen level. In villages, people have died two to three days after developing fever. In the absence of any test, it is difficult to attribute them as Covid death.

While there are instances of pregnant women in their last trimester losing husbands to Covid , what will be the future of these unborn kids. On a priority basis, we need to define Covid deaths and set guidelines for identifying orphans who deserve the announced benefits,” said Sesuraj. Sesuraj said after the first wave of the pandemic there was no tracking of Covid orphans, but a rise in child marriages and child trafficking cases were witnessed.

