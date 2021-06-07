STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA converts office into hospital

The hospital was inaugurated by the Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi. Sources reported that this is the first time an MLA has converted his office for Covid treatment.

Published: 07th June 2021 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Vilathikulam constituency DMK MLA GV Markandayan converted his MLA office into Government Kalaignar Hospital for treating the Covid-19 patients in Vilathikulam on Sunday.

Sources said the second wave of the coronavirus has affected people across the state. To ensure the people from his constituency do not suffer without a bed or due to lack of other facilities, Markandayan converted his MLA office into a hospital.

The hospital with 30-bed strength functions from 9 am to 6 pm and has a doctor and a nurse for duty. The Covid swab test and vaccination would be done from the hospital.

The Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj were also present during the inaugural.

