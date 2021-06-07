STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Physical education teacher detained for sexual misconduct in Mayiladuthurai, school alumni gather in his support

The physical education teacher of a government-aided school was detained based on a complaint of sexual harassment made by an alumna.

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The physical education teacher of a government-aided school was detained based on a complaint of sexual harassment made by an alumna. However, claiming it to be a false accusation, several alumni and teachers gathered in support of the teacher in front of the local police station. According to sources, the complainant, a 21-year-old girl studying third year in an Arts college, complained that she was molested by the teacher three years ago. She claimed that the incident took place in 2018 when she was called to the teacher's house to fill an application.

The alumna told the police that she could not disclose her ordeal for three years due to trauma and she had finally mustered up some courage to lodge a complaint after seeing news reports of teachers getting arrested for their misconduct in schools over the past two weeks. Based on that, the police on Saturday detained the teacher and interrogated him at the Mayiladuthurai All Women's Police Station.

On learning about the detention, dozens of students and alumni of the school, gathered in front of the police station in support of the teacher. They said that he was 'innocent' and 'falsely implicated'. A girl, claiming to be complainant's friend, reportedly told the police that the complainant had grown envious of her getting a job and thus framed him for sexual misconduct.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act as the complainant was a minor in 2018.

However, the police are yet to make an arrest. The Armed Reserve police reached the spot and held talks with the students and teachers, following which they dispersed.

Speaking to TNIE, Mayiladuthurai SP N Shreenatha, said, “We have not arrested the teacher as there are contradicting statements about him. We have recorded the statements of those who have defended him as well. I have received two more harassment complaints against him and have instructed the investigating officer to record their statements as well. The police will take a call after weighing the situation.”

