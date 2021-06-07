Puducherry Class 12 Board Exams cancelled, confirms CM Rangasamy  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration has cancelled the Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory, Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Monday.

The announcement has come following the cancellation of the TN HSE Exam 2021 for Class 12 students, which was announced last week.

As the Union Territory doesn't have its own state board, all the schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the UT are affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Board, while schools in Yanam and Mahe regions are under the Andhra Pradesh and Kerala school boards respectively.

Therefore, after the cancellation of the TN HSE Exam 2021, the cancellation of Puducherry 12th Exam 2021 was imperative. However, the formal announcement was delayed as official order was awaited from the TN Government about the same.

The official announcement of the cancellation of Plus Two Exams will affect 14,000 students in both the regions who were registered to appear for the Class 12 Board Exams. This includes a total of 12,353 students in Puducherry and 2,321 students in Karaikal, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Evaluation criteria to be announced later: As of now, details about evaluation criteria and marking scheme have not been notified by the UT administration, but it is expected to be the same as announced for TN Plus Two Public Exam 2021.