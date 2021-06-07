Tamil Nadu reports 19,448 Covid positive cases, 351 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 19,448 Covid-19 positive cases and 351 deaths taking the tally to 22,56,681 and toll to 27,356.

The State's test positivity rate (TPR) was 11 percent. Also 16 percent of Monday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 1,530 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts reported 837, 306 and 436 cases respectively.

The State tested 1,70,838 samples and 1,60,385 people. After 31,360 people were discharged the state has 2,32,026 active cases now.

Among the people tested positive on the day are two passengers who travelled by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 83 among the deceased didn't have comorbid conditions.