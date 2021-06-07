Task force begins study of black fungus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The task force committee chaired by the Director of Medical Education has commenced study of Mucormycosis or black fungus cases in the State to ascertain the cause of infection in patients recovering from Covid. According to data from the Health Department on Sunday, the State has so far reported 921 Mucormycosis cases. As many as 837 are still under treatment, and Chennai alone accounted for 277 cases.

Speaking to Express, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu said, “We will study all the cases and record their medical history too. The committee will check how many days they were on steroids and what drugs were used. Whether a new variant of Coronavirus contributed to the infection surge should also be ascertained.”

Following Chennai, Madurai and Salem topped the list with 118 and 106 black fungus cases respectively. After declaring Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, 1939 on May 20, the State government formed the 12-member task force to suggest preventive measure and a treatment protocol for the infection. Since May 20, all hospitals across the State have been notifying Mucormycosis cases to the Directorate of Public Health.