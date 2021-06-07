To trim losses: Hairdressers offer door-step service in Coimbatore amid COVID lockdown

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the prolonged lockdown to contain COVID spread, a few hairdressers in the city are now visiting customers' houses to groom them. The hairdressers said they were forced to stare at other possibilities to keep their business running and make ends meet and also urged the State government to grant them permission to open salons.

A hairdresser from Singanallur, requesting anonymity said, "Our business came to a grinding halt because of the lockdown. Due to this, some of us are now offering door-step service. Compared to the rate fixed at shops, the service offered at customers' homes is a little expensive."

He said they charged Rs 300 for a haircut at home, compared to Rs 150 at the shop. "We had been offering door-step service to customers, mostly aged persons, even before the lockdown. But, now it is to support our families," he added.

Another hairdresser from Papanaickenpalayam said they are taking preventive measures of COVID by wearing facemasks and keeping sanitisers handy. "We service them at their balconies and the service is restricted to customers residing within our proximity. We also take only limited customers," said the hairdresser.

Two sides of the coin

On the other hand, some hairdressers refrained from offering door-step service fearing the virus. "At a time when the spread is more in the district, it is impossible to visit customers' homes. Our livelihood is hard-hit, but we will resume work after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed," said a 54-year-old hairdresser from Sundarapuram.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, General Secretary of Coimbatore District Hairdressers Association KM Manian said it not advisable to offer door-step service during this period. "We have been requesting the State government as well as the district administration to allow us to operate the salons for few hours. This would ensure our revenue," Manian added.