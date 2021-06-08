STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A-day-old baby tests Covid positive at Virudhunagar

According to hospital sources, this is the second newborn child to test Covid positive in the district. 

Published: 08th June 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A one-day-old baby boy tested Covid positive in Virudhunagar on Monday, making him the youngest Covid patient in the district. The baby, the child of a woman from Sattur, was born on Saturday night. Sources from the Health department said that antenatal mothers are being tested for Covid-19 every month. The boy’s mother was found positive on May 16.

“She was admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Headquarters Hospital and was discharged on May 22, after she tested negative. She was kept under observation at a Covid Care Centre in Sattur for four days and was then sent home,” they said. 

She went into labour on Friday, following which she was taken to government Thiruthangal hospital but was referred to Virudhunagar GHQH as she had earlier tested Covid positive. She gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday night through normal delivery.

The baby’s swab sample was collected the next morning, the results of which came positive on Monday. Virudhunagar MCH Dean Dr J Sangumani said that the child is under the observation of pediatricians in the neonatal unit. According to hospital sources, this is the second newborn child to test Covid positive in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virudhunagar Newborn COVID 19
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp