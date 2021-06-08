A-day-old baby tests Covid positive at Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A one-day-old baby boy tested Covid positive in Virudhunagar on Monday, making him the youngest Covid patient in the district. The baby, the child of a woman from Sattur, was born on Saturday night. Sources from the Health department said that antenatal mothers are being tested for Covid-19 every month. The boy’s mother was found positive on May 16.

“She was admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Headquarters Hospital and was discharged on May 22, after she tested negative. She was kept under observation at a Covid Care Centre in Sattur for four days and was then sent home,” they said.

She went into labour on Friday, following which she was taken to government Thiruthangal hospital but was referred to Virudhunagar GHQH as she had earlier tested Covid positive. She gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday night through normal delivery.

The baby’s swab sample was collected the next morning, the results of which came positive on Monday. Virudhunagar MCH Dean Dr J Sangumani said that the child is under the observation of pediatricians in the neonatal unit. According to hospital sources, this is the second newborn child to test Covid positive in the district.