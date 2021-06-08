CM Stalin grants Rs 25 crore for black fungus drugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the contributions to the Chief Minister’s Corona relief fund continue, so far, the fund has received Rs 280.20 crore, out of this, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 141.40 crore towards procuring life saving drugs for treating Corona-affected patients and medical equipment.

On Monday, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 25 crore more from the fund for buying life saving drugs required for treating black fungus infection.

Transport employees have donated Rs 14.46 crore to the fund. Transport Minister R S Raja Kannappan has handed over the cheque of Rs 14,46,70,635 to the Chief Minister M Stalin here at secretariat on Monday. A total of 1.2 lakh employees of eight transport undertakings, Institute of Road Transport, Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited and few other wings have contributed their one day salary to the CMPRF, said the official statement

The following donations were received on Monday:

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Rs 20 crore

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union and others: Rs 1.70 crore

Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam Peravai: Rs 1.06 crore

One day salary of Tamil Nadu Village Revenue Employees Association: Rs 1.05 crore

Hindustan Group of Institutions Rs 50 lakh

Gurunanak Educational Society Rs 50 lakh

Aravind Laboratories: Rs 25 lakh

CBSE Schools Management Association: Rs 25 lakh

Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association: Rs 21 lakh