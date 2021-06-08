STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin grants Rs 25 crore for black fungus drugs

On Monday, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 25 crore more from the fund for buying life saving drugs required for treating black fungus infection.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:08 AM

Chancellor of Hindustan group of institutions Elizabeth Verghese, Pro-Chancellor Dr Anand Jacob Verghese and director Ashok Verghese met CM MK Stalin at the secretariat and donated `50 lakh to the CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the contributions to the Chief Minister’s Corona relief fund continue, so far, the fund has received Rs 280.20 crore, out of this, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 141.40 crore towards procuring life saving drugs for treating Corona-affected patients and medical equipment.

Transport employees have donated Rs 14.46 crore to the  fund. Transport Minister R S Raja Kannappan has handed over the cheque of Rs 14,46,70,635 to the Chief Minister M Stalin here at secretariat on Monday. A total of 1.2 lakh employees of eight transport undertakings, Institute of Road Transport, Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited and few other wings have contributed their one day salary to the CMPRF, said the official statement

The following donations were received on Monday: 

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Rs 20 crore
Southern Railway Mazdoor Union and others: Rs 1.70 crore 
Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam Peravai: Rs 1.06 crore 
One day salary of Tamil Nadu Village Revenue Employees Association: Rs 1.05 crore
Hindustan Group of Institutions Rs 50 lakh 
Gurunanak Educational Society Rs 50 lakh 
Aravind Laboratories: Rs 25 lakh 
CBSE Schools Management Association: Rs 25 lakh 
Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association: Rs 21 lakh

