CM Stalin hails PM Modi’s decision on free Covid vaccine

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the Centre would procure 75 per cent of the vaccines and distribute them at free of cost to the States. Despite being a vocal critic of the Centre’s hitherto vaccination policy, Stalin expressed his appreciation to the PM for reversing the Union government’s previous position.

“I welcome the @PMOIndia’s statement indicating that the Union Government will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines produced in the country and provide them to the States free of cost. I also appreciate the Prime Minister for reversing his government’s previous position,”

Stalin said in a tweet. Referring to the PM’s emphasis on health being a State subject during the address, Stalin also sought the complete control over registration, validation, and administration of vaccines to the States.