Coimbatore: Private hospitals charged for fleecing Covid patients

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An inquiry has been initiated against two private hospitals following complaints that they fleeced Covid patients.In the first case, the complainant, who is the daughter of a Covid patient from Thennamanallur, stated that the private hospital near Rainbow Bus Stop on Tiruchy Road refused to discharge her mother seeking an additional bill amount of Rs 3.09 lakh.

“My mother was admitted on May 24 and we had paid Rs 2.60 lakh. She recovered on June 4, the hospital administration asked us to pay Rs 3.9 lakh more and refused to let us go until we settle the money,” the complainant said. Similarly, relatives of a 54-year-old patient submitted a complaint to the Joint Director Office of Health Department about a private hospital in Sungam Bypass for collecting exorbitant charges. The complainants claimed that despite paying Rs 3.10 lakh, the administration refused to provide a discharge summary and a bill after discharging the patient on June 3.