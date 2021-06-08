Covid vaccination in Madurai suspended from Tuesday due to shortage

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Covid vaccination drive in Madurai district has been suspended from Tuesday due to unavailability of vaccines. Deputy Director (in-charge) of Health Services Dr P Kumaragurubaran said that they have received no word regarding the arrival of fresh stock yet. Madurai suspended its vaccination drive for the first time since it started.

“The last batch of the vaccine was received by the District Vaccine Store on June 2 when 15,000 Covishield doses and 2,500 Covaxin doses were supplied. While Covishield doses were exhausted within two days, only Covaxin doses were being given till Monday,” said a Health official. As of Monday, 3,73,079 persons were vaccinated. Dr Kumaragurubaran said, “There was no official word till Monday night on when fresh doses would be sent for the district.”