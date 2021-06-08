STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NIT-Tiruchy alumni’s WhatsApp bot:  The one-stop spot for Covid resources

Owing to increasing requests, the team has brought in more alumni and developed a web app to track statuses of multiple requests and leads in real-time.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Coming to the aid of Covid-19 patients and caretakers, NIT-Tiruchy alumni have set up a Whatsapp bot to help patients and caretakers in finding resources during the second wave. The bot can be accessed by messaging 9686450748 on the application.According to a release, the institution alumni built a core team, funded and started it as a call centre that served as a single-point contact to access reliable and verified information on essential Covid-19 resources -- including  Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds. 

Upon receiving a requirement, the team scours through multiple websites, WhatsApp groups, Twitter feeds and directly connect with hospitals and suppliers to find the required resource. Then they connect the provider with the patient or caretaker.They said that this saves precious time for those affected, as they would otherwise have to spend hours searching by themselves.Owing to increasing requests, the team has brought in more alumni and developed a web app to track statuses of multiple requests and leads in real-time. This was followed up by their WhatsApp bot. The bot can capture requirements from the patients in a hassle-free manner. 

The members said that the requirements have evolved over the weeks. Earlier in May, most requirements were for ICU beds and Remdesivir. However, since the end of May, most requests are for black fungus medication.While initially most requests were from NIT alumni and their connections, they are getting requests from the general public of late, members said. Similarly, early requests were mostly from metros while now more are coming in from tier-2 and tier-3 towns. So far, over 200 patients have benefited from more than 40 cities across the country. 

Shekar Nair, one of the core team members said, “Keeping quiet in the face of the pandemic was not an option for us. While doctors and all frontline workers were helping the affected directly, we built a technology platform, kick-started a call centre, and recruited city champion volunteers (alumni), to give reassurance to the affected and their families when there is so much confusion around.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp NIT-Tiruchy COVID 19
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp