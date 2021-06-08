Salem: Son abandons 95-year-old mother in room near toilet

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 95-year-old woman who was allegedly confined in a room by her son was rescued on Sunday. The incident came to light when some residents in the housing board tenements near Dalmia Board in Salem informed officials in the district administration that an elderly woman was raising alarm for help in the locality. Collector S Karmegam alerted the Social Welfare department officials, who along with a private NGO, found her living close to the toilet. Volunteers of the NGO took the woman to their place.

The woman was identified as R Radha (95) widow of head constable Rajagopal. The couple had four sons, out of which two had died. After Rajagopal’s death, Radha received her husband’s pension and stayed with her youngest son, who is a mechanic. He abandoned her in the room unable to fend for her and allegedly was not giving her food.

Police told TNIE that the woman neither gave details on what happened nor lodge a complaint against her son. Also, she did not want to return to her son. When contacted by the NGO, her son refused to entertain their questions, sources said. Kannankurichi police are investigating.

