STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore’s Covid caseload may fall below 1,000 by June-end

Extrapolating the declining trend in Covid-19 cases in the district, the Health Department has predicted that fresh case tally would fall to three-digit figures by  end of June.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Representational Image. (File | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Extrapolating the declining trend in Covid-19 cases in the district, the Health Department has predicted that fresh case tally would fall to three-digit figures by  end of June.

Currently, the district has been reporting below 3,000 cases for the past five days, compared to its highest-ever tally of 4,734 cases. Consequently, there have been fewer admissions and deaths. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthilkumar said that the analysis showed a further rise in fresh Covid-19 cases was unlikely during the second wave of the pandemic. “Now, many oxygen-supported beds are lying vacant in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospital,” he added.

Senthilkumar said that strict control measures were being enforced to further contain the spread. “At least one person has been deployed by local bodies to monitor every 100 houses in the district. They would ensure that residents showing symptoms of Covid-19 or influenza-like illness would get early treatment,” he explained, adding that the vigil would continue even if there is a dip in cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp