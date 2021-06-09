Coimbatore’s Covid caseload may fall below 1,000 by June-end

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Extrapolating the declining trend in Covid-19 cases in the district, the Health Department has predicted that fresh case tally would fall to three-digit figures by end of June.

Currently, the district has been reporting below 3,000 cases for the past five days, compared to its highest-ever tally of 4,734 cases. Consequently, there have been fewer admissions and deaths. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthilkumar said that the analysis showed a further rise in fresh Covid-19 cases was unlikely during the second wave of the pandemic. “Now, many oxygen-supported beds are lying vacant in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospital,” he added.

Senthilkumar said that strict control measures were being enforced to further contain the spread. “At least one person has been deployed by local bodies to monitor every 100 houses in the district. They would ensure that residents showing symptoms of Covid-19 or influenza-like illness would get early treatment,” he explained, adding that the vigil would continue even if there is a dip in cases.