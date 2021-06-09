Covid vaccine doses illegally diverted to garment units in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: At a time when thousands run from pillar to post in search of vaccines, a few Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation officials allegedly diverted 830 doses of Covid vaccines earmarked for primary health centres to garment units in the city on June 5. The news has caused a huge uproar in the city.

The 830 doses were part of a consignment of 2,000 doses stored in Tiruppur Government Hospital last Saturday, sources said. The officials allegedly sent the doses to a private hospital, which helped vaccinate workers of three garment units. As per norms, garment units are required to arrange for vaccination through private hospitals.

Confirming the development, Deputy Director of Health Services K Jegadeesh Kumar said that the department was not aware of Corporation officials diverting the vaccines meant for PHCs. “We have sought an explanation from the Corporation on the issue,” he added.

District Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan told TNIE that he had directed the Health Department to launch an inquiry into the issue. “Based on the inquiry report, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned persons.” Senior Corporation officials were not available for comment.