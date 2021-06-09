STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid vaccine doses illegally diverted to garment units in Tiruppur

The 830 doses were part of a consignment of 2,000 doses stored in Tiruppur Government Hospital last Saturday, sources said.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: At a time when thousands run from pillar to post in search of vaccines, a few Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation officials allegedly diverted 830 doses of Covid vaccines earmarked for primary health centres to garment units in the city on June 5. The news has caused a huge uproar in the city.

The 830 doses were part of a consignment of 2,000 doses stored in Tiruppur Government Hospital last Saturday, sources said. The officials allegedly sent the doses to a private hospital, which helped vaccinate workers of three garment units. As per norms, garment units are required to arrange for vaccination through private hospitals. 

Confirming the development, Deputy Director of Health Services K Jegadeesh Kumar said that the department was not aware of Corporation officials diverting the vaccines meant for PHCs. “We have sought an explanation from the Corporation on the issue,” he added.

District Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan told TNIE that he had directed the Health Department to launch an inquiry into the issue. “Based on the inquiry report, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned persons.” Senior Corporation officials were not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp