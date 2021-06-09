List of contributions to CM’s Corona relief fund

The Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona related works received the following donations on Tuesday
Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University: Rs 41 lakh
Tamil Nadu Fisheries University: Rs 8.03 lakh
Lokaa Foundation and Youthink International: Rs 50 lakh worth Covid Safety kits
Eicher Motors Limited (Royal Enfield): Rs 2 crore
Arise Investments and Capital Private Limited: Rs 1 crore
Polyhose India Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh
Malladi Drugs: Rs 25 lakh
Thirumalai Chemicals: Rs 1 crore
Ultramarine and Pigments Limited: Rs 25 lakh
Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association: Rs 78 lakh
AV Group of Companies: Rs 54.10 lakh
Tecton Engineering: 100 oxygen concentrators
Tamil Nadu Bricks and Tiles Manufactures Association: Rs 50.01 lakh