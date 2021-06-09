STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
List of contributions to CM’s Corona relief fund

The Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona related works received the following donations on Tuesday

A cheque for Rs 40 lakh was handed over to CM Stalin for CM relief fund on behalf of Tamil Nadu poultry traders federation

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University: Rs 41 lakh
Tamil Nadu Fisheries University: Rs 8.03 lakh 
Lokaa Foundation and Youthink International: Rs 50 lakh worth Covid Safety kits
Eicher Motors Limited (Royal Enfield): Rs 2 crore
Arise Investments and Capital Private Limited: Rs 1 crore 
Polyhose India Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh
Malladi Drugs: Rs 25 lakh 
Thirumalai Chemicals: Rs 1 crore 
Ultramarine and Pigments Limited: Rs 25 lakh 
Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association: Rs 78 lakh 
AV Group of Companies: Rs 54.10 lakh 
Tecton Engineering: 100 oxygen concentrators
Tamil Nadu Bricks and Tiles Manufactures Association: Rs 50.01 lakh

