List of contributions to CM’s Corona relief fund

By Express News Service

The Chief Minister’s relief fund for Corona related works received the following donations on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University: Rs 41 lakh

Tamil Nadu Fisheries University: Rs 8.03 lakh

Lokaa Foundation and Youthink International: Rs 50 lakh worth Covid Safety kits

Eicher Motors Limited (Royal Enfield): Rs 2 crore

Arise Investments and Capital Private Limited: Rs 1 crore

Polyhose India Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh

Malladi Drugs: Rs 25 lakh

Thirumalai Chemicals: Rs 1 crore

Ultramarine and Pigments Limited: Rs 25 lakh

Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association: Rs 78 lakh

AV Group of Companies: Rs 54.10 lakh

Tecton Engineering: 100 oxygen concentrators

Tamil Nadu Bricks and Tiles Manufactures Association: Rs 50.01 lakh